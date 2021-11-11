Federal funding includes Quad City Amtrak project

Roughly $66B of the federal infrastructure deal involves funding for Amtrak projects and includes money for the ongoing talks of rail service in the Quad Cities.

MOLINE, Ill — New federal funding could be the key needed to bring passenger rail service to the Quad Cities.

The White House announced President Joe Biden will sign the new trillion dollar infrastructure bill into law on Monday, Nov. 15.

It involves $66 billion for Amtrak passenger rail that includes projects for more than 100 communities.

The Quad Cities railroad project is one on the list for a route between Chicago and Iowa City that includes a stop in Moline.

"It's certainly ongoing," Quad Cities Chamber Government Affairs director Jake Ford said.

"We're hoping," Element Moline hotel director of sales Sally May said.

For more than a decade, discussions surrounding Amtrak service in the Quad Cities have been ongoing.

"Actually to have a train to go with the station, that would be the main idea," May said.

A train station, parking and the Element hotel surrounds where the train stop would be located near Center Station.

"This hotel was created for the Amtrak station," May said.

Officials said roughly $177 million from back in 2011 is still set aside for the project.

"They're working behind the scenes day in and day out, they're having the meetings," Ford said.

Local leaders and businesses hope new federal funding gives an added pushed to get the train going on the tracks.

"We're very optimistic it'll come," Ford said. "It'll connect the Quad Cities with other communities on a much more safe and reliable basis."

"It's unbelievable to have that kind of facility sitting back there empty," May said.