COMING SOON: Funding Secured for Train Service Between Quad Cities and Chicago

CHOO CHOO to Chicago!

MOLINE, Ill — Are you ready to hear ALL ABOARD! in Downtown Moline? It looks like the money is there to build a train route between Chicago and the Quad Cities.

Here's why:

On Friday, Nov. 5, Congress passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. In it is $66 billion dollars for Amtrak. Amtrak said it plans to use the money to push forward its 15-year strategy, called Amtrak Connects Us, to expand rail service for up to 160 new communities. One of those projects (Page 47 of the Amtrak Connects Us Report) is a passenger rail line between Chicago and Iowa City - with a stop in Moline in the middle!

Here's the kicker:

Again, it's a 15-year strategy, which means Amtrak has until 2036 to make this happen. Hey, we've waited this long, right?!