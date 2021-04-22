ILLINOIS DOT: An agreement with the Iowa Interstate Railroad could be made this year

The holdup between the two parties is part of the reason there's been a more than decade long wait in the passenger rail project between Moline and Chicago.

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois State Representative Mike Halpin is calling for more progress in the Moline to Chicago passenger rail project.

Halpin says the federal, state, and local parties are all on board. Now he says it's time for the Iowa Interstate Railroad to come on board too. The railroad company owns the tracks from Bureau County, Illinois to Moline, but they'd have to upgrade them to make them ready for passenger trains. The distance between the two locations is about 55 miles.

"All we can do as federal, state and local officials is to reiterate our support for the project, reiterate that we've put the dollars there to pay for the project and simply ask the railroad to sign the maintenance agreement on the dotted line and get the project moving," Halpin said in an interview Thursday, April 1st.

In a statement released to News 8, a spokesman for the Illinois Department of Transportation said, "IDOT continues to negotiate in good faith with the hope that we can reach agreement this year. We remain very optimistic. Once an agreement is reached, we anticipate hosting a public meeting that shares these details after they are finalized."