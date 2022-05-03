Demonstrators line I-80 for Midwest Freedom Convoy

Hundreds of people stood on bridges across I-80 to support truckers protesting government mandates on their way to Washington D.C.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Demonstrators lined parts of I-80 in support of truckers making their way to D.C. in protest of government mandates.

The Midwest Freedom Convoy to D.C. rode through the Quad City area on Saturday, May 5, following similar events across North America.

News8 was told that the convoy was running behind schedule, but it did eventually make its way through the area, finding I-80 roads and bridges lined with hundreds of demonstrators in support of the movement.

Trucker convoys calling for ends to government mandates, especially concerning COVID-19 vaccination and safety regulations, have spread across the country nearly a month after the end of a controversial convoy at the Canadian-American border that halted trade, severely impacted both nation's economies, and inspired other anti-vaccine protests.