Iowa company cited for tampering with emissions controls in vehicles

CENTER POINT, Iowa — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says companies in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri will pay fines for tampering with emission controls in vehicles.

The EPA on Tuesday named the companies as Black Widow Diesel of Center Point, Iowa, and Banghart Diesel Performance of Wahoo, Nebraska, both diesel repair shops; and Voodoo Diesel, an online retailer based in Raymore, Missouri.

The EPA said the companies sold devices that rendered emissions controls in vehicles inoperative.

As part of the settlements, all three companies agreed to demolish their inventories of the devices and agreed to stop selling or installing them. The companies will also pay civil penalties of $86,000.