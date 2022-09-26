Dixon man dies in the hospital after exiting moving car during altercation

Police said that the man died after a fight took place between him and the car's driving, leading to him getting out of the moving car.

DIXON, Ill. — A man died in the hospital on Saturday after he was fatally injured during an altercation in Dixon, according to the Dixon Police Department.

On Sept. 24 at about 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Palmyra Street after a man was injured in an incident involving a car.

The man, later identified as 28-year-old Yishmael Sneed, was found at the scene with critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after arriving.

Investigators found that Sneed was a passenger inside a car when a fight broke out between him and the driver. During the altercation, Sneed exited the moving car, which resulted in his fatal injuries.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Derrick Flynn from Dixon, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, obstructing justice, domestic battery, and driving while under the influence. He resides in the Lee County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.