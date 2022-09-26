3 dead after single-vehicle crash in rural Rock Falls

The vehicle entered a ditch and rolled several times, killing all three occupants.

ROCK FALLS, Ill — Three men are now dead after their vehicle lost control and rolled several times in rural Rock Falls, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.

Whiteside County deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle car crash around 11:07 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Investigators determined that a Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on Prophetstown Road near Gaulrapp Road when it exited the roadway and entered the east ditch.

The vehicle subsequently rolled over multiple times. All three occupants of the Charger were pronounced dead.

Antonio L. Caudillo, 27 of Rock Falls, Zachary N. McCloud, 29 of Sterling and Damien K. Martin, 32 of Prophetstown were identified as the deceased.

The crash remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.