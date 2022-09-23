Bicyclist killed after being hit by car in Whiteside County Wednesday

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — One person is dead after a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in rural Whiteside County, according to a news release from the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Whiteside County deputies responded to Waller Road (IL Route 78) north of Spring Valley Road after a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Deputies arrived on the scene and determined that 67-year-old John W. Forrest of Clinton, Iowa was bicycling southbound when he was struck by a sedan.

Forrest was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Whiteside County deputies were assisted at the scene by Fulton Police, Thompson Fire and Ambulance and Fulton Fire and Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.