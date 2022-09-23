Single vehicle Clinton County crash leaves 1 dead

The vehicle left the roadway and overturned into a creek bed just east of Welton.

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — A single-vehicle crash killed one person in rural Clinton County the evening of Thursday Sept. 22.

At approximately 7:04 p.m. deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle in a ditch, near the intersection of 190th Street and 280th Avenue just east of Welton.

Arriving deputies discovered a vehicle overturned lying in the creek bed in the 1800 block of 280th Avenue. Preliminary investigations suggest the vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch before overturning into the creek bed.

The lone occupant of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Their name is being withheld pending notification of their family.

The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office received assistance at the crash scene from the Iowa State Patrol, Dewitt Police Department, Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Dewitt Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance, Welton Fire Department and Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office.