Authorities warn of text scam selling Davenport Police Department hoodies

The police department said the scam claims to sell hoodies for $10 off via a link in a text message, similar to a previous scam that used t-shirts last year.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department is warning the public of a scam text that claims to sell department hoodies through a suspicious link.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, Feb. 28, police raised awareness about the new scam using the Davenport department's image.

The scam came in the form of a text message, with the sender claiming to sell Davenport Police Department hoodies for $10 off and inviting you to click on a link. This text can come from a variety of different phone numbers.

The department said it is not selling shirts or other merchandise to the public via text message, and neither the text nor the link are associated with the agency.

“If you receive this text message, delete it. Do not click the link, and do not provide any personal information on any associated website,” Davenport Police Sergeant Brandon Noonan said.

Police reminded the public to remain vigilant in the face of messages from unknown senders that could be scammers trying to steal personal information and referenced the FTC government website's tips on how to recognize and report scam text messages.

If you have been scammed out of money or your personal information has been compromised, you can file a report online at: www.davenportiowa.com/nonemergencyreport

⚠️SCAM ALERT ⚠ If you have a cell phone, you probably use it dozens of times a day to text people you know. But have you... Posted by Davenport Police Department on Tuesday, February 28, 2023