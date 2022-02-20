Davenport authorities warn of scam claiming to sell Police Department t-shirts

DPD says that the scam claims to sell DPD shirts for $10 off via a link in a text message.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department is warning against a scam text that claims to sell department t-shirts through a suspicious link.

In a press release issued on Sunday, February 20, DPD raised awareness about the new scam using DPD's image.

The scam reportedly comes in the form of a text message, with the sender claiming to sell Davenport Police Department t-shirts for $10 off, inviting you to click on a link.

DPD says that it does not sell shirts or other merchandise to the public via text message, and that neither the text nor the link are associated with the agency.

“If you receive this text message, delete it. Do not click the link, and do not provide any personal information on any associated website,” said Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel.

Police remind the public to remain vigilant in the face of messages from unknown senders that could be scammers trying to steal personal information, providing a reference to the FTC government website on how to recognize and report scam text messages.