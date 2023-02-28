Madison Russo pleads not guilty in fake donation campaign case

Russo waived her right to a speedy trial and pled not guilty on Tuesday. She's set to appear in court on Thursday.

Madison Russo has pled not guilty to a charge of first-degree theft in the case of her allegedly-false donation campaign scam, according to court documents.

The plea was filed on Feb. 28 in the Scott County District Court, and also contained Russo's waiving of her right to a speedy trial.

The charge that she's pleading to, one count of first-degree theft, was formally filed by prosecutors on the same day. That charge, a Class C felony, could result in a prison sentence of up to ten years.

Russo, 19, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 23 after the knowledge that her GoFundMe campaign claiming to be raising money for her fight against cancer was found to be fraudulent after an investigation by Eldridge police.

The campaign, created by Tom Bouland, had raised almost $38,000 from over 400 donors from across the country before it was taken down by the company and refunded.

A subpoena of medical records found that Russo has not been diagnosed with any form of cancer.

Scott County authorities later seized $33,000 from three bank accounts belonging to Russo and a family member, as well as other property from her Bettendorf apartment.

Russo remains out of jail after her bond was posted by Tom Bouland hours after she was arrested. A formal arraignment appearance is scheduled for Thursday, March 2.