Davenport police warn of false utility worker scam

Police have received several reports of people posing as utility workers to gain access to homes and steal belongings.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department is issuing a bout about scammers posing as utility workers to commit thefts.

Police have received numerous reports of recent incidents in Davenport, according to a post published to the Department's Facebook page.

The scam allegedly consists of thieves pretending to be utility workers, often dressed in convincing uniforms and ID badges. The false workers serve as an entry point to residents' homes, allowing them or their partners to steal possessions while the residents are distracted.

These scammers are said to be very persistent.

If you encounter a scam similar to this description and the perpetrators refuse to leave or continue to pressure you, police urge you to call 911.

Here's you you can avoid becoming a victim of this scam:

Do not let a person or business unfamiliar or unexpected to you inside your home.

If someone wanting to enter your home indicates that they are from a specific company, call the business's publically-available phone number to confirm the information.

Don't be fooled by official-looking uniforms, vests, and ID badges — if you didn't order service, don't open the door.

Keep your doors and windows locked, even when you're at home.

Make sure to look outside your window or your door's peephole to see who is outside your house.

Don't give people the opportunity to forcefully push your door open.

If you have fallen victim to this scam and property or money was stolen from you, you can fill out an online report by visiting the Davenport Police Department website here.

#ScamAlert The Davenport Police Department has received several reports of a scam taking place in Davenport. 👉 Here's... Posted by Davenport Police Department on Thursday, February 16, 2023

More From News 8