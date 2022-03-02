3 teens, 1 adult arrested after a string of overnight crimes in Davenport

The suspects were arrested after reports of shots fired, robbery and theft which police said occurred in a span of five hours at different locations.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police have arrested a man and three minors after a string of crimes in Davenport.

Officers responded to an incident on Feb. 1 at 1:50 a.m. near the 500 block of E 12th Street after reports of shots fired, according to a press release from Davenport Police Department.

There were empty shell casings found and damage to an occupied residence, but police say no injuries were reported. A suspect and vehicle description were gathered at the scene.

A few hours later, Davenport police responded to an armed robbery call at 4:10 a.m. at a Kwik Star located at 2050 E 53rd Street. The suspect reportedly showed a firearm and stole a Swisher Sweet Cigar valued at $1.79 after he was asked to show valid identification for the purchase.

Another incident occurred at 6:38 a.m. as Davenport police responded to an overnight vehicle theft of a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe at 1000 Blythwood Place.

After investigating, police determined four suspects were involved in all three incidents and a 15-year-old girl stole the firearm used in the robbery and shooting incident.

Two 15-year-old boys were charged with intimidation with a weapon and conspiracy, the 15-year-old girl was charged with intimidation with a weapon, conspiracy and 1st and 5th-degree theft. All three were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.