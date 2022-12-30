Davenport Central marching band tours London ahead of their New Year's Day Parade performance

The 2023 parade will be the first international performance in the band's 130-year history.

LONDON, UK — 109 students from Davenport Central High School are getting the chance of a lifetime to perform across the pond.

The school's Blue Devils marching band is performing at London's New Year's Day Parade on Sunday Jan. 1.

The band will be one of 28 musical acts from around the world in a three-hour long parade.

Central High School was invited in February 2020 to perform in the 2022 parade, but that year's parade was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

"We talked earlier about the logistics, the build up and what it's going to take to get here," band director Alex Wilga said. "Now that we're here, it's not planning anymore - it's doing, it's happening and it's a lot more exciting!"

We’ve been traveling with our sections so far today. Here are some photos of the brass line and drum majors enjoying a view sights from today. Posted by Davenport Central High School Bands on Thursday, December 29, 2022

Preparing for the trip was a logistical challenge, as over 4,000 lbs. of band equipment and instruments had to be shipped to England - not to mention flying all the students, staff, chaperones and supporting family members.

However, amidst the cancellations and delays many travelers have faced towards the end of 2022, the marching band was met with no major issues.

"We got to O'Hare, got through everything really quickly," Wilga said. "The flight was fantastic. Getting into Heathrow was pretty easy. Getting through border control into the UK was really simple. You just scan your passport, they take a picture of you and you're done."

Ahead of the performance, students got the chance to tour and sightsee around London.

The band did a walkthrough of the parade route and a "Rock and Roll" themed tour, exploring the musical history of London.

For junior trumpet player Carson Ford, he's excited to be in a completely new environment.

"I think it's a great learning experience," Ford said. "Besides just marching in the London parade, we get to experience a whole new culture, a whole new country, and we get to be in a new place."

However, it's a mix of nervousness and excitement leading up to the parade.

"It's been a little bit nerve wracking because of all the practicing and the preparation," Ford said. "We're going to be marching in one of the world's biggest parades and there's going to be millions and millions of people watching - so it makes me pretty nervous, but I'm also really excited at the same time."

Locally in the Quad Cities area, the parade will be broadcast on WQPT, Jan. 1 from 6:00-9:30 AM Central Time.