Marching Leathernecks to perform in Pearl Harbor Memorial Ceremonies

The Western Illinois marching band will perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Ceremony and Parade in Hawaii.

HONOLULU — On the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks, the Western Illinois Marching Leathernecks will be among bands performing in the national memorial ceremony and parade in Hawaii on Tuesday.

The festivities will honor WWII veterans and Pearl Harbor survivors from the attacks of Dec. 7th, 1941.

"Between the patriotic experience, performing music in this living memorial, to our veterans and the absolute paradise of a location, is the perfect dream of a trip for our students," said WIU Associate Director of Bands Matt Thomas.

Events are scheduled for 4 p.m. Hawaii Time (8 p.m. Central), followed by a parade at 6 p.m. Hawaii Time (10 p.m. Central).

A live stream of the ceremonies can be found here.

Participants are attending from nearly every state in the nation in the events hosted by Historic Programs.

The non-profit organization has produced these types of 'Living Memorials' over the past two decades, highlighting the past and celebrating the future while honoring the contributions of those who made a positive impact on the world.

Historic Programs says these events have been recognized by government officials, international, and organizations as the, "most comprehensive and meaningful programs for our participants, for those we honor and for the thousands of appreciative spectators."