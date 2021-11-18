Oh, what fun: Holiday Parade kicks off Festival of Trees on Saturday

The 29th Annual Holiday Parade begins 10 a.m. Saturday and will feature giant balloons, floats, marching bands and even Santa Claus!

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's the most wonderful time of the year to be in the Quad Cities. Optimus Prime, Animal from "The Muppets," the Cheshire Cat and more character balloons will be flying high in the sky on Saturday, Nov. 20 above the streets of downtown Davenport for the Midwest's largest helium-balloon parade.

Highs Saturday are expected to be around 50 degrees, so enjoy the last of the warmth by camping out on the sidewalks for the 29th Annual Holiday Parade as pageant queens, dance groups, floats, marching bands and even Santa Claus stroll through.

The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday at 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue. The procession will travel west to Scott Street, turn left to make its way to 2nd Street and conclude at the crossing of 2nd Street and Iowa Avenue.

The parade is just one of the many events in the Festival of Trees, which goes until Nov. 28 at the RiverCenter in Davenport, located at 136 East 3rd St. The holiday festival offers spectators of all ages a look at designer trees, rooms, wreaths, gingerbread masterpieces and other holiday gift shop items for purchase to raise money for Quad City Arts.

Some of this year's festival attractions, according to the festival's website, include a teddy bear tea, SugarPlum Ball, silent disco party and Mad Hatter-style Sunday brunch.