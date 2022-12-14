Davenport Central Blue Devils Marching Band to perform at London New Year's Day Parade

The Quad Cities will be well-represented in the London New Year's Day Parade, with the Davenport Central HS Blue Devils Marching Band participating.

LONDON, UK — The Quad Cities will be well-represented in London's New Year's Day Parade, with Davenport Central High School's Blue Devils Marching Band participating in the celebration, according to a WQPT news release.

The Marching Blue Devils will join over 8,000 performers, including many students, traveling to the United Kingdom to march in the 36th annual New Year's Day Parade.

You can check out the full running order for the parade by clicking here.

WQPT will air the parade on Jan. 1 from 6-9 a.m. The parade will also stream on the WQPT PBS Video app at the same time.