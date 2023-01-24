Bettendorf to appoint new alderman with 3 candidates being considered

The Bettendorf City Council will appoint a new city council member after 5th Ward Alderman Scott Webster left the position to become a state senator for District 47.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf City Council is appointing a new city council member during the city's Tuesday, Jan. 24 special city council meeting.

Beth Aronson, Austin Blunk and Nick Palczynski are the candidates for alderman for Bettendorf's 5th Ward. Each candidate is scheduled to give a presentation during the meeting. After the presentations, the council will decide whether to appoint a candidate to the position Tuesday night or wait until next week.

The vacancy was created when previous Alderman Scott Webster resigned from the position in December to become Iowa state senator for District 47.

Whoever is appointed will serve the remainder of Webster's term, which expires at the end of 2023.

The meeting will be open to the public. Those interested can also watch the meeting digitally on the city's YouTube channel.