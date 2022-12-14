City of Moline, Metronet announce partnership to deliver fiber optic network to residents

The City of Moline and Metronet announced on Wednesday that they've reached an agreement that will see Metronet build a 100% fiber optic network in Moline.

MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline and Metronet announced on Wednesday that they've reached an agreement that will see Metronet build a 100% fiber-optic network to homes and businesses in Moline, according to a news release.

The project, which will deliver multi-gigabit speed internet service to Moliners, will be fully funded by Metronet.

The company will begin construction in the spring, and the first customers will have service as early as the fall of 2023.

"Since 2021 and the creation of our Strategic Plan, the City Council has sought to fulfill the desire of many residents for a second broadband provider in the city,” Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said. “We are pleased to have been able to deliver on that strategic goal and look forward to a collaborative partnership with Metronet going forward."

“We applaud the City of Moline’s leadership whose vision for world-class internet infrastructure for Moline made today’s announcement possible,” Metronet CEO John Cinelli said. “We are grateful for the City of Moline’s support and look forward to providing them with a network that will support their goals for growth and prosperity.”

Moline residents will soon see Metronet trucks throughout the city as pre-construction activities kick off. Residents will receive word via mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. Yard signs will also be placed in neighborhoods where construction is soon to begin. Metronet crews are identified by ID tags and branded Metronet vehicles.

“With the City Council’s approval of the Metronet Development Agreement to provide fiber to the premises of all homes and businesses in Moline, we are one step closer to becoming a smart city,” Moline City Administrator Bob Vitas said. “We are excited to move forward in 2023 with the construction of the fiber network and to offer our citizens and businesses another alternative for all their technology needs.”