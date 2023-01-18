'Rock Island Unplugged' back at Stern Center after three years

City officials say they were excited to host the event for the first time since 2019 and hope residents get to know new faces.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — For the first time since 2019, Rock Island hosted its 'Rock Island Unplugged' event. It's a panel discussion that allows Rock Island residents to ask city officials questions on future city plans.

More than a dozen city officials, including Mayor Mike Thoms and Police Chief Rochard Landi, attended the event, which began at 6 p.m. at the Stern Center as experts began taking questions.

"This is a great opportunity to meet and engage with the public," Mayor Thoms said.

Questions could be asked on any topic relating to the city, including services and upcoming projects. It was also an opportunity to learn the faces and names of new directors and city leaders.

"Also, to put a name with the face," Mayor Thoms added. "We've got a number of new directors in place this year. So you can meet the people who are actually leading the city, we're going to have them all together in one room tonight."

More From News 8