Mother of 'Baby April' Angela Siebke receives 2-year prison sentence for 1992 infant death

Siebke was released Tuesday on furlough after receiving credit for time served and day-to-day credit.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Angela Siebke received a two-year prison sentence with day-to-day credit on Tuesday, nearly 30 years after the death of her infant dubbed "Baby April" in 1992.

Since Siebke had already been incarcerated for 14 months and only has to serve one year following her credit. She was released Tuesday on furlough.

"I take full responsibility of not reaching out and getting help almost 30 years ago, when I was 18," Siebke said in court Tuesday. "I've lived with this every day of my life. It's the worst day of my life. I'm sorry I didn't come forward. But since then, I've had children. I have a family. I don't want to put them through all this. But I'm thankful now that we're able to move on, gain some peace and I'm sorry."

Her lawyer, Steve Hanna, said the baby was stillborn, and Siebke gave birth at home with no help. After leaving the baby in the Mississippi River, she went to work a few days later without telling anyone.

"She (Siebke) wrote a letter to the judge and she accepted all responsibility," Hanna said following the sentence. "This result today was fair. She's got six other kids, she needs to get home to them. She's been a productive citizen for the last 30 years. She hasn't done anything wrong, it's just a sad tragic event."

Watch: Angela Siebke court statement — Feb. 15, 2022

Siebke pleaded guilty to endangering the life of a child resulting in death on Nov. 22, 2021. This came after she was initially charged with first-degree murder on Sept. 9, 2021.

The infant was found in a trash bag along the shore of the Mississippi River by a man walking his dog on April 13, 1992. Police were unable to make any breakthroughs in the investigation until 2014, after advanced DNA tests were used to match Siebke as the suspect.