Baby April was found on April 13th, 1992 along the shores of the Mississippi River. It would be decades before there were any breaks in the case.

MOLINE, Ill. — On April 13th, 1992, an infant called "Baby April" was found in a trash bag along the shore of the Mississippi River by a man walking his dog. Just days later, the baby was buried at Moline's Riverside Cemetery surrounded by strangers.

Funeral attendees came from the community to try and make sense of a senseless act.

"It's not fair. There are so many people that cannot have babies that would have loved to take her, but her mama had to throw her life away. That could have been my daughter's best friend," said one funeral attendee.

Many mothers paid their tribute to the infant while also calling for whoever was responsible to come forward.

"It’s hard to understand why someone would do it. I’m five months pregnant and I don’t see how anybody could even think about doing something like that," said another funeral attendee.

Current Moline Police Chief Darren Gault recalled the case as detectives continued their search for answers years later.

"The Rock Island County Coroner identified the cause of death as suffocation, asphyxiation and hypothermia," said Gault.

Former detective Scott Williams was working the day Baby April was found.

"The umbilical cord was still attached, and you could tell it looked like a sleeping baby," Williams said. "The cold water preserved the child quite a bit."

Williams told News 8 it's hard to think about even now, as so many detectives were starting their own families at the time.

"As each new crop of detectives come in they're just as determined to find out who the mother was," Williams said.

Despite a lack of technology available to test it, detectives took blood and DNA evidence from Baby April, hoping evolutions in technology would eventually be what helped crack the case.

Twenty-two years after that spring day, Rock Island County States Attorney John McGehee announced first-degree murder charges against a DNA profile. It was the first major development since the initial crime happened in 1992.

"We're slowly corralling in and we're encouraged by what we're going to find. This is essentially a case of science catching up with the suspect," said McGehee in 2014.

Investigators didn't have a match back then, but Baby April's DNA was sent to a lab in Texas for future comparisons.

"As technology improves, new leads improve, and we'll continue to pursue those relentlessly until justice is served," said Gault.

That's exactly what happened after the case sat cold for 28 years.

In December 2020, police announced they had made an arrest of an Ohio woman after DNA evidence pointed to her as the baby's mother.

The now-49-year-old Angela Siebke would have been about 19 at the time of the crime. She was living in Orion, Illinois at the time.

Siebke was initially charged with first-degree murder, pleading not guilty. She was headed to a jury trial until she accepted a lesser charge, pleading guilty to endangering the life of a child resulting in death, waiving her right to a trial.