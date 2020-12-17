Moline police arrest mother in 1992 murder of 'Baby April'

The Moline Police Department arrested the mother of "Baby April", a baby girl who was found dead in a bag on the banks of the Mississippi River in 1992.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Police Department arrested the mother of "Baby April", a baby girl who was found dead in a bag on the banks of the Mississippi River in 1992.

Using genetic matching and genealogy research, investigators issued a warrant for Angela Siebke's, a 47-year-old resident of Whitehall, Ohio, DNA on Dec. 1, 2020, according to a statement from the Moline Police Department.

Siebke is being charged with first degree murder and is being held in Rock Island County jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Twenty-eight years ago when "Baby April" was found dead, Siebke was a resident of Orion, Illinois, according to the statement. Moline police were able to conduct DNA blood typing on the baby and in 2014, announced a warrant for the mother of "Baby April" with a DNA profile that matched.

Moline police said private, commercial DNA databases, such as 23andMe or AncestryDNA were not used.

"This is important to understand so there is not a misconception that citizens' private DNA is being analyzed by the government," the statement said.