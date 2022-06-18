Knox County police investigating two drowning deaths in Altona

Authorities say that two people drowned in a private pond Saturday afternoon.

ALTONA, Ill. — Knox County authorities launched an investigation into a pair of drowning deaths in Altona, IL on Saturday.

According to the Sheriff's Department, at about noon on June 18, officers responded to a scene in the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12 in Altona.

Officers found that two people had drowned in a pond located on private property.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending family notification. Autopsies are still to be scheduled, with no indication of when they might occur.

The Sheriff's Department says that a future press release will provide more information when it becomes available.