x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after Galesburg stabbing

The Knox County State's Attorney is charging a man after an incident where he allegedly stabbing a woman in the face and continued to attack her on the ground.
Credit: MGN

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Knox County State's Attorney is pursuing charges after a man allegedly stabbed a woman and then continued to attack her on the ground on Friday.

According to a news release from the State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin, a man, identified as Dakota Taylor, is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a woman on First Street in Galesburg on June 17.

The story, which was laid out in a detention hearing, alleges that Taylor stabbed a woman in the face with a pair of scissors, then punched and kicked her after she fell to the ground.

A driver saw the incident and intervened, threatening Taylor with a hammer until he dropped the scissors. Law enforcement arrived soon after to arrest Taylor.

The woman was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Taylor's bond is set at 750,000, and his preliminary court hearing is scheduled for June 28.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man accused of killing Knox County deputy during pursuit gets new judge