Man charged with attempted murder after Galesburg stabbing

The Knox County State's Attorney is charging a man after an incident where he allegedly stabbing a woman in the face and continued to attack her on the ground.

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Knox County State's Attorney is pursuing charges after a man allegedly stabbed a woman and then continued to attack her on the ground on Friday.

According to a news release from the State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin, a man, identified as Dakota Taylor, is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a woman on First Street in Galesburg on June 17.

The story, which was laid out in a detention hearing, alleges that Taylor stabbed a woman in the face with a pair of scissors, then punched and kicked her after she fell to the ground.

A driver saw the incident and intervened, threatening Taylor with a hammer until he dropped the scissors. Law enforcement arrived soon after to arrest Taylor.

The woman was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment.