Man charged with attempted murder after Galesburg stabbing

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Knox County State's Attorney is pursuing charges after a man allegedly stabbed a woman and then continued to attack her on the ground on Friday.
According to a news release from the State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin, a man, identified as Dakota Taylor, is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a woman on First Street in Galesburg on June 17.
The story, which was laid out in a detention hearing, alleges that Taylor stabbed a woman in the face with a pair of scissors, then punched and kicked her after she fell to the ground.
A driver saw the incident and intervened, threatening Taylor with a hammer until he dropped the scissors. Law enforcement arrived soon after to arrest Taylor.
The woman was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment.
Taylor's bond is set at 750,000, and his preliminary court hearing is scheduled for June 28.