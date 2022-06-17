RICO State's Attorney files contempt petitions against Illinois DHS for untreated inmates

The move involves four cases where inmates in need of specialized mental health care have been waiting for transfer to DHS facilities for a long time.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill — Rock Island County is filing contempt petitions against the Illinois Department of Human Services in a series of cases of inmates waiting a long time for transfer to mental health facilities.

The announcement came in a Friday, June 17 press release from Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal, regarding four inmates who are awaiting transfer to mental health facilities.

Villarreal has filed Petitions for Rule to Show Cause for Civil Contempt, or in layman's terms, an allegation that a party has willfully failed to obey a court order or judgment. The petitions are aimed at the Director of the Illinois Department of Human Services.

The petitions allege that four Rock Island County Jail inmates are being denied justice and treatment.

The inmates in question were all deemed unfit for trial due to psychiatric conditions and were ordered to go through specialized treatment and therapy at DHS-operated State Mental Hospitals before they could participate in their cases.

Officials are saying that these inmates have been waiting for transfer for a range of 58 to 170 days.

Villarreal included a personal statement on the case, saying: