x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

76-year-old woman hospitalized after medical emergency leads to Moline crash

Police said that the driver suffered a medical emergency that caused her to crash into a building on 39th Avenue.

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired prior to the publication of MPD's news release.

A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a medical emergency resulted in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Moline Police Department.

On Jan. 17 at about 2:24 p.m., police responded to the scene of a crash in the 2400 block of 39th Avenue.

At the scene, officers found that a 76-year-old woman, the car's only occupant, had crashed into the Aramark Refreshments building after suffering a medical emergency while at the wheel.

She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said that she is conscious and able to speak with investigators, but remains in serious condition.

The Moline Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

Before You Leave, Check This Out