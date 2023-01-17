76-year-old woman hospitalized after medical emergency leads to Moline crash

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired prior to the publication of MPD's news release.
A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a medical emergency resulted in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Moline Police Department.
On Jan. 17 at about 2:24 p.m., police responded to the scene of a crash in the 2400 block of 39th Avenue.
At the scene, officers found that a 76-year-old woman, the car's only occupant, had crashed into the Aramark Refreshments building after suffering a medical emergency while at the wheel.
She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said that she is conscious and able to speak with investigators, but remains in serious condition.
The Moline Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
