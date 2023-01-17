Galesburg 18-year-old in hospital after Monday shooting, arrest warrant issued

An 18-year-old is in the hospital after suffering a gunshot to the abdomen early Monday morning.

GALESBURG, Ill. — An 18-year-old is in the hospital in Galesburg after he was shot early Monday morning and a warrant has been issued for the suspect's arrest, according to the Galesburg Police Department.

On Jan. 16 at about 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Blaine Avenue and found a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Officers and investigators worked quickly to obtain and execute a search warrant at a nearby residence to gather evidence.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old John Thurman, who is currently charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Additionally, the Knox County State's Attorney is reviewing additional charges.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was sent to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

More From News 8