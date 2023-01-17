Gas stoves and safety: what are the alternatives?

A new debate has erupted around the safety and health complications attributed to gas stoves in the home. Here's what your other options are.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — Debate is erupting on the internet on the usage of gas stoves in homes after a alleged proposal to ban the appliances circulated in some federal agencies, although the measure never materialized.

Although a ban has never been implemented, some cities across the nation, especially in the large urban areas of New York and California, have implemented legislation preventing the construction of new natural gas hookups.

According to one study, about 35% of American households use gas stoves, and the revelation that about 13% of childhood asthma cases, which totals around 650,000 children, are caused by the appliances is leading many to refresh on gas stove safety tips or look for alternatives.

Studies show that the issue lies in the chemicals and gasses released by the stoves — namely carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides, as well as other risks associated with the presence of open flames and gas leaks.

The two main alternatives are electric and induction stoves — both of which do not involve open flames or gas emissions. Electric stoves heat up metal coils beneath the burner and induction stoves, and induction stoves use electric and magnetic currents to heat cookware.

If you're not able or willing to replace your gas stove, remember safety tips like always turning on air vents 10 to 20 minutes before cooking to create airflow in the kitchen.

It's also recommended to make sure you have working carbon monoxide and gas leak detectors.