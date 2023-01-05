Man injured in Bettendorf shooting

A 20-year-old man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury after suffering a gunshot wound on Wednesday night.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — One man was injured in a Wednesday night shooting that took place at a Bettendorf apartment complex, according to a City of Bettendorf press release.

On Jan. 4 at approximately 8:06 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive to a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arriving, officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say that the shooting doesn't appear to be random and that the public is not at risk.

The incident remains under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4017 or contact Q.C. Crime-Stoppers at 309-762-9500.