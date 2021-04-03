Watch: QC COVID Coalition gives vaccines update, March 4

The QC COVID Coalition used their Thursday meeting to discuss updates to vaccine availability in the area.

The QC COVID Coalition provided small vaccine updates in their Thursday meeting, March 4 meeting, and one official remarked on how it would be his last briefing.

Rock Island County Health Department administrator Nita Ludwig said shed light on total vaccinations since shipments first arrived in December. RICO has been able to provide first doses to almost 30,000 people, 9,000 of which have also been given their second dose.

RICO has also received word from the Illinois Department of Public Health that 6,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are coming to the county every week starting later in the month.

Even as supplies of each vaccine continue to rise, officials remind the public to not be picky with vaccines options and to get the first vaccine they are able to.

In Scott County, Health Department Director Edward Rivers highlighted the success of the Wednesday vaccine clinic at the Sears location, having vaccinated 1,170 people in the age 65+ priority tier.

Rivers said that the J&J vaccine has not yet arrived in the area, and reminded citizens that current vaccinations still require a second dose appointment.