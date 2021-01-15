When and where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

As the next phase of vaccinations rolls out, more clinics will be available for inoculations.

Illinois

Access to the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois is expected to become more widespread by January 25.

That's because that's the start of Phase 1B in the vaccine administration plan, which includes people who are 75 years old and up and non-healthcare frontline essential workers.

Ahead of that date, Governor J.B. Pritzker said the state will launch its COVID-19 Vaccination Administration Plan website, which will show nearby vaccination sites as well as information on how to make an appointment.

-That website is not yet live-

Governor Pritzker said the State of Illinois has received more than 704,000 doses since national vaccine distribution began in mid-December. But with each person needing two doses to be considered fully vaccinated, and in a state of more than 12.7 million people, he said "in these next few weeks at least, patience is our watchword."

Phase 1A of the vaccination process has been ongoing since December 15, getting healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities vaccinated.

Where can I get a vaccine?

This list will be frequently updated as vaccination clinics and standing locations become available. Several counties are currently not releasing vaccination plans as of yet. Please check back.

Knox County - Galesburg Cottage Hospital is hosting a walk-in clinic on Thursday, January 21 and Friday, January 22 for any Knox County residents age 65 and up. You must come with a state-issued ID.

The clinic is located in Suite 106 of the Cottage Medical Office Building at 834 N. Seminary Street in Galesburg. It lasts from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. each day. More information available here

Mercer County - The Mercer County Health Department is scheduling vaccines for anyone in the Phase 1B category. Call 309-582-3759 to make an appointment.

Rock Island County - The Rock Island County Health Department plans to hold vaccine clinics on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Avenue in Milan.

Vaccines are for anyone in Phase 1A, essential frontline workers and Rock Island County residents ages 65 and older in Phase 1B.

Iowa

The Iowa Infectious Disease Advisory Council released Phase 1B guidance, saying anyone age 75 and up or anyone with a high risk of exposure or severity of illness is considered to be in this phase.

Phase 1B is expected to begin no later than February 1, 2021.

Know of a clinic we missed? Please send us an email to 'news@wqad.com'