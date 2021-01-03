Scott County Health Department Director announces retirement

Dr. Edward Rivers has announced his upcoming March 5 retirement from the Scott County Health Department.

A top-ranking local health official announced a quickly-approaching retirement in a press release from Friday, February 26.

Dr. Edward Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, announced that he is vacating the position on Friday, March 5 after 10 years of service.

“The staff of Scott County Health Department are the most dedicated, motivated, and skilled team with whom I have been privileged to work,” said Rivers. “Although I will be sad to leave all my colleagues here, I depart with the assurance that the department has an extremely competent and driven leadership and staff who will provide the continuity needed.”

Dr. Rivers was the third person to hold the position when he was hired in 2010, having previously held positions in the health field at Catawba County Public Health in North Carolina.

During his tenure, Dr. Rivers lead an update of the Scott County EMS system, the development of Live Lead Free QC and a partnership with Augustana College to combat lead poisoning in the county, the department’s achievement of public health accreditation in 2018, and served as the Department's face during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.