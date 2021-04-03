Illinois state representatives asking Governor Pritzker to allow more fans at high school sporting events

Right now only 50 people are allowed at events

MOLINE, Ill. — A group of Illinois state representatives are calling on Governor Pritzker to change the capacity limits on high school sporting events and extracurricular activities. Right now, events are limited to just 50 people. The change in rules would instead allow 25 percent of the room capacity.

On the list of the 38 state legislators is local representative republic Tony McCombie. The Illinois High School Association, the Illinois Association of School Boards, the Illinois Association of School Administrators, Illinois Association of Athletic Directors, and Illinois Principals Association have also signed the letter to Governor Pritzker.

State representative Tony McCombie saying, “The science tells us this is an appropriate next step for a return toward normalcy. The legislature is back in Session and, clearly, coming together to push back on Executive overreach.”

In Moline, the Moline High School athletic director Dick Knar agrees with the representatives. Wharton Field House seats 6,000 people, and Knar says he would happily welcome more spectators so long as they can socially distance still.

Knar saying, “This is an unbelievable facility and to have it empty is just sad.”

Knar says the District is following rules incredibly closely. “We want to follow every mitigation that has been doled out to us to a tee because we don't want a team or a kid to lose an opportunity.”

It’s a step some parents are interested in as well. Laura Hoss’s son, George Hoss, plays on the freshman team at Moline.