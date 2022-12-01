No, your kids aren't learning to worship Satan at 'After School Satan Club'

A 2001 U.S. Supreme Court ruling requires the Moline-Coal Valley School District to allow the Satanic Temple's club at Jane Addams on account of free-speech rights.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline-Coal Valley School District is facing controversy after a flyer inviting Jane Addams Elementary students to After School Satan Club began making the rounds on social media earlier this week.

The after-school program is run by The Satanic Temple, and will host meetings starting Thursday, Jan. 13, in a Jane Addams' classroom.

The club's facility rental was approved at the Dec. 13, 2021 Board of Education meeting, according to the district's Director of Communications, Candace Sountris.

The co-founder of The Satanic Temple explained that the name, After School Satan Club, has nothing to do with teaching kids to worship the devil. He said the curriculum emphasizes the development of reasoning and social skills. Kids will do activities such as science and art projects.

"This actually isn't a club that's meant to proselytize Satanism, or even engage in discussions about religious opinion," said co-founder Lucien Greaves. "This is an educational program meant to focus upon critical thinking and just basic education skills."

Greaves said he's often asked why they attach the word "Satan" to the club then.

"I think we'd be a lot worse if we were to do this under a different name, and then it came out that we're The Satanic Temple, I think it's better to be forthright about the fact that The Satanic Temple is operating this and let people know up front that we're not teaching religion or religious opinion," he said.

The After School Satan Club is offered as a non-religious alternative to other religious clubs, such as the Child Evangelism Fellowship's (CEF) Good News Club, Greaves said.

The Good News Club was approved by the Board Nov. 8, according to Sountris.

Its "one-hour programs are designed to bring the Gospel of Christ to children on their level in their environment," according to the CEF.

"We thought it would be nice to offer some people an alternative from that kind of horrific indoctrination program," Greaves said. "If people learn more about (After School Satan Club), there's very little to complain about. We're not going to drag anybody's children into this club unaware. Permission slips need to be signed, the people we work with are vetted, so if people don't like it, they simply don't have to engage with it."

In a letter sent to district parents Wednesday, Jan. 12, Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage said a district parent reached out to the national After School Satan Club to inform them that Jane Addams Elementary offers The Good News Club, and asked them to bring their program to the school in order to offer parents a choice of different viewpoints.

It's because Jane Addams Elementary rents its facilities to the after school Good News Club, that it's also required to rent to the After School Satan Club.

The CEF was founded in 1937 and for most of its history, Good News Clubs were excluded from public schools because of a concern that their presence would violate the Constitution.

A 2001 United States Supreme Court case, Good News Club v. Milford Central School, changed that. A district family wanted to use the school's facilities to host the after school program, but Milford Central School denied the request because it thought the program's activities, including Bible lessons, memorizing scripture, and praying, were the equivalent of religious worship that was prohibited by the community use policy.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 for the Good News Club, deciding that to exclude an after-school program on account of the religious views of its sponsors amounted to a violation of free-speech rights.

"(The district is) not there to decide whether we can or cannot do this," Greaves said. "So there's no point in calling up the principal, there's no point in calling up the superintendent and berating them for allowing us in. It's the Supreme Court and it's our constitutional liberties that allow us to be there."

Dr. Savage also outlined in her letter to parents that the district is following the rules required of them as a public school. She explained that the club is not affiliated with Jane Addams Elementary or the district. No teachers are involved.

"Since we have allowed religious entities to rent our facilities after school hours, we are not permitted to discriminate against different religious viewpoints," she wrote. "To illegally deny their organization (viewpoint) to pay to rent our publicly funded institution, after school hours, subjects the district to a discrimination lawsuit, which we will not win, likely taking thousands upon thousands of tax-payer dollars away from our teachers, staff, and classrooms."

The flyers were also not distributed to all students. A total of 30 flyers were sent to Jane Addams Elementary by The Satanic Temple to be displayed in the lobby, according to Dr. Savage. This was where some students picked them up.

Dr. Savage further emphasized that students need parental permission to attend the after school club, just as they would any other club.