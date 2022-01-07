Moline-Coal Valley Schools to consider cash incentives to combat substitute teacher shortage

The School Board will vote on the measure Monday January 10th.

MOLINE, Ill. — On Monday, January 10th, Moline-Coal Valley School District will vote on new substitute teacher incentives while the district continues to "experience a substitute shortage" according to the district.

The Moline-Coal Valley School district joins many districts across the nation looking to combat the shortage with a new series of monetary incentives. They include a $300 bonus each time a substitute teacher teaches a total of 20, 40, 60, and 80 days. But it doesn't stop there. It's also proposed to give a substitute teacher an additional $1200 once they reach 80 days.

If the measure is passed on Monday, January 10th, 2022 during the School Board Meeting, substitute teachers could start counting days beginning Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 (2nd semester).