After school 'Satan Club' at Jane Addams Elementary School causes mixed reactions from parents

The Moline-Coal Valley School district released a statement regarding confusion and concern over an upcoming after-school club at Jane Addams Elementary.

MOLINE, Ill. — Students enrolled at Jane Addams Elementary in Moline can now participate in one of the newest extracurricular programs: The After-School Satan Club.

The Moline-Valley School District released a statement on Tuesday afternoon following some concern and confusion, saying they wanted to address, "an upcoming after-school club."

"The Moline-Coal Valley School District and Board of Education have policies and administrative procedures in place which allow for community use of its publicly funded facilities outside the day," part of the statement read. "The district does not discriminate against any groups who wish to rent our facilities, including religious-affiliated groups."

The school district said there is no mass distribution of promotional materials. Instead, flyers are posted in the school lobbies or displayed for students or parents to pick them up if they choose.

Approval for these types of of clubs have been made in the past. In their statement, the school district cited The Good News Club as an evangelical fellowship after-school option.

According to their website, The Good News Club, "(delivers) timeless truths of the Bible in exciting, engaging ways. Children learn the Gospel, and many come to know Jesus as their Savior."

The Satan Club's flyer says clubs are taught by volunteer teachers who have passed criminal background checks and have been, "vetted by the Executive Ministry for professionalism, social responsibility, and superior communication skills."

The club states children will learn the following:

Benevolence and empathy

Critical thinking

Problem solving

Creative expression

Personal sovereignty

The Satan Club will meet from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month from January through May.

The first meeting is scheduled for Jan. 13, and welcomes all students grades 1-5 with parent or guardian approval.

This isn't the first time an after-school Satan Club has been introduced.

In December 2016, Point Defiance Elementary School in Tacoma, Washington opened a club with members saying they weren't trying to convert children, instead they wanted to expose them to other religions.

According to the Satanic Temple's website, "After-School Satan Clubs will focus on free inquiry and rationalism, the scientific basis for which we know what we know about the world around us. We prefer to give children an appreciation of the natural wonders surrounding them, not a fear of everlasting other-worldly horrors."