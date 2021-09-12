Moline High School raises over $62k, breaks Share Joys fundraiser record

The school announced a record $62,186 was raised, which is over $10,000 more than the previous all-time highs in 2000 and 2016.

This year's "A December to Remember" fundraising campaign at Moline High School was certainly one students, staff and the community won't forget.

On Monday, the school announced a record $62,186 was raised, which is over $10,000 more than the previous all-time highs in 2000 and 2016.

Each year, the funds go towards supplying winter clothes for children in the area. The school said that 328 students in all 15 schools in the Moline-Coal Valley School District were able to shop for new clothes at J.C. Penney in Moline this year.

"I know they go and buy winter clothes which I know is really nice because a lot of kids don't have winter clothes, or even coats. So they get to really feel at home in this community." said Moline sophomore Mackenzie Smith.

Money was raised through different events which included a student and staff donut-eating contest sponsored by Donut Delite, a staff cookie-eating contest sponsored by Olde Towne Bakery, treats sold by student National Honor Society members, and other games and activities hosted by different departments and clubs throughout the school.

The donut-eating contest alone raised more than $13,000 in funds on Dec. 9. Students dressed up in different costumes while trying to eat as many donuts as possible, all while raising money for a good cause.

The return of festivities brought out another level of excitement for everyone involved.