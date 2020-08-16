Geneseo High School, Middle School return to virtual learning after first COVID-19 case

The schools will both return to full-time remote learning on Monday, Aug. 17.

GENESEO, Ill. — Geneseo High School and Middle School are both transitioning back to virtual learning after the first positive COVID-19 case was confirmed in the district.

The schools will both return to full-time remote learning on Monday, Aug. 17, Adam Brumbaugh, Superintendent of Geneseo Community Unit School District said in a message to parents Sunday.

"If we get the answers we need on Monday, it is our intent to be back in-person in both buildings on Tuesday," Brumbaugh said.

Sports practices on Monday are also canceled.