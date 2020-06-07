Legendary Geneseo and Augustana Football Coach Bob Reade passes away

Bob Reade coached at Geneseo for 17 years winning 3 State Titles and Augustana College for 16 years winning 4 National Championships

Bob Reade took over the Geneseo Football Program in 1962. He coached the Green Machine for 17 years, compiling a 147-19-4 record. He led the team to a 52 game winning streak and won 3 straight State Championships.

Then he went to Augustana College, where he coached for 16 years. He had a 146-23-1 record, winning 4 straight National Championships, 12 CCIW Titles and had a 60 game win streak. Reade is also a member of the College Football Hallf of Fame.