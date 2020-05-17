Geneseo pushes for a faster reopening plan

The town's Chamber of Commerce says that small businesses having been taking extra hits due to customers going across state lines.

Geneseo officials are pushing for a faster reopening plan with a lack of satisfaction with Governor Pritzker's phased, regional Restore Illinois plan.

The town's Chamber of Commerce is working with council members to draft a letter to Pritzker addressing their grievances with the Restore Illinois plan.

They say that the reopening plan moves too slowly and divides the state into regions that are too wide.

The Chamber says that local business have been seeing further drops in revenue after customer have reportedly been crossing state lines to Iowa to do business.