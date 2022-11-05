Central DeWitt students will take polar plunge for Special Olympics Iowa

Fourth through 12th graders at Central DeWitt schools will have the chance to take a dip into cold waters to raise money for the Special Olympics.

DEWITT, Iowa — As 90-degree weather hits the Quad Cities area Wednesday, May 11, students in the Central DeWitt Community School District will be taking a dip into frigid waters for a special cause.

Students in grades four through 12 will get the chance to take a polar plunge Wednesday to support the Special Olympics. According to a post on the district's Facebook page, any student in the age group that raised $25 or more for the fundraiser will be able to take the plunge, and any classroom that raised over $200 will be able to choose an adult staff member to take a dip as well.

Half of the funds raised by the plunge campaign will go to the district's own Special Olympics team, and the other half will go to Special Olympics Iowa, according to the post.

"I think people would actually be interested in knowing ... that Special Olympics Iowa provides programming for more than 14,000 Special Olympics athletes across the state of Iowa," Director of Iowa's Unified Champion School Program Bryan Coffey said. "There's actually a very large amount of those athletes are actually this area, the Davenport area."

As of Wednesday morning, the district was about $430 short of reaching its $10,000 fundraising goal.

If you'd like to help support the cause, you can donate here.