Polar plunging... into a swimming pool: how a local school's getting creative, during the pandemic

After the pandemic cancelled the Quad Cities Polar Plunge two March's in a row, staff at United Township High School took a jump of their own, into their pool.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Most polar plunges are held in an outdoor setting, typically surrounded by ice and snow. But staff at United Township High School (UTHS) in East Moline had a different experience, for their jump on Thursday.

Last year's annual jump at Wicks Lake, near Jumer's Casino, was shut down just days before it was scheduled to take place, right as the pandemic was taking hold in the Quad Cities. So when the 2021 event was also cancelled, staff at UTHS organized their own plunge... into their high school's own pool.

"We decided it was still an important part of our Special Olympics routine," said Jill Sanders-Colgan, a Special Olympics coach at UTHS. "We knew we wanted to move forward with it, so we decided to be creative."

A school-record 15 staff members took the plunge - complete with donut inflatables, and Dunkin' Donut cups tied on as hats, as part of this year's themed costume.

"We just thought we'd go 'dipping for donuts," laughed Sanders-Colgan.

While the water was warmer for their dip, there were a few more changes, compared to a normal year out at the casino.

Normally, a team of six to eight staff members would jump into the water, and there wouldn't be as many students there to watch. But with the ease of hosting it in their own building, the school was able to recruit a whole bunch of plungers, as well as bring students in, many who compete in the Special Olympics themselves, to watch the jump.

"The best part of having the challenge in the school is letting our students come and support us," said Sanders-Colgan. "They love seeing us outside of our classroom, so that's a fun way to support. Each one of these kids work so hard. If you've never been to an event, it warms your heart and leaves you with the biggest smile. These kids want to be included like everyone else."

Leading up to the jump, UTHS held a penny-war, and the staff member with the most change donated in their honor would have to do a special solo-jump, in front of everyone.

"We sort of had a three-way-tie, you could say," laughed Sanders-Colgan with a wink.

The three lucky winners were all teachers and coaches at UTHS, including varsity baseball coach, Mike Meyers.

"It's a great cause. I'm happy to help out," he said.

When asked what he had planned for his jump, he just laughed and said, "I'm still trying to run that through my head right now. It might have to be a last minute decision as I'm in the air, so we'll kind of figure it out then."

To kick off the event, Meyers and the other two penny-war winners each stepped into buckets of ice, before having more ice poured overtop of their heads.

Then, each performed a solo jump - including cannon-balls and a flip - into the diving pool, to a roaring crowd of socially-distanced students.

"I'm glad everyone came out," laughed Meyers, as he came up out of the pool. "It was a big success and I'm really happy for the students."

Then, it was time for the rest of the staff to jump into the larger pool, all at once. While the water may have been warmer than usual, many of them donned shirts and ties for the occasion, and smiles were seen all around.

For freshman Harley Fisher, watching his teachers jump in the water was a first-time experience, but one he couldn't get enough of.

"It was quite amazing, to say the least," he gushed. "Everyone had a good day. Everyone has had a nice time here with friends and teachers alike. This is going to be something I'll never forget."

UTHS had a goal to raise $600 through their plunge, but ended up with $1,100 and a brand new tradition.

"We've already talked to the Special Olympics Coordinator and gotten the thumbs up to continue doing next year's jump at this pool," said Sanders-Colgan. "The money is always a great incentive to support, but seeing these kids get excited for us... that to me is the highest honor."