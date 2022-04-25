Fun for all: Niabi Zoo will host sensory-inclusive event April 27

The zoo will be closed Wednesday to the general public in order to create an opportunity for people with sensory needs to fully enjoy Niabi.

Example video title will go here for this video

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on April 18, 2022.

The Niabi Zoo is dedicating a whole day to creating a safe space for people with unique sensory needs to better enjoy its exhibits and activities.

The Coal Valley, Illinois, zoo's inaugural Sensory Inclusion Day will be held during the normal operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, and it will be closed to the general public to facilitate the event.

The event aims to create a safe opportunity and space for people with all types of neurosensory needs, such as those with autism, to fully enjoy the zoo's amenities and connect the zoo with the community.

The Niabi Zoo said its goal for this first Sensory Inclusion Day is to gauge interest in events of its type and learn how to improve the event and scheduling going forward. The zoo plans to hold more inclusive events in the future.

For the event, admission to the zoo is only possible through a full Sensory Inclusion Day flyer. Those interested in attending should contact Frankie Byczynski (Randle) at frandle@balanceautism.org for information on how to get their hands on flyers.

Admission prices for the event are as follows:

Children 2 and under: Free.

Children ages 3-12: $2.

Adults (ages 13-61): $9.

Seniors (age 62 and older): $8.

Military (all active personnel): $8.