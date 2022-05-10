3 injured after early morning shootings in Davenport Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Three people were found injured with gunshot wounds after a pair of incidents early Tuesday morning in Davenport, according to police.
The Davenport Police Department reported that at about 12:20 a.m. on May 10, officers responded to the 2100 block of Emerald Drive after a shots fired report.
While officers were en route, more 911 calls reported that there were two gunshot victims in the area.
After arriving at the scene, police found a 19-year-old man with a non-life-threatening wound in the 1700 block of Emerald Drive and a 42-year-old man with serious injuries in the 2000 block. Both were transported to the hospital.
A vehicle hit by gunfire was also discovered.
The incident remains under investigation. No other injuries or damage were reported.
Later, at about 1:57 a.m. while officers were at a hospital investigating another incident, they were informed that a 19-year-old woman who had suffered a serious gunshot wound had walked into the hospital.
She was reportedly shot while inside a vehicle at an unknown location.
Currently, Davenport police say there is no indication that this incident is related to what happened along Emerald Drive. The incident is under investigation, and no further information is currently available.