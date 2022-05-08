Three teenagers injured following overnight shooting at prom afterparty

All three victims are expected to survive.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three teenagers were sent to the hospital following a shooting at a prom afterparty early Sunday morning, according to DMPD.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on May 8, officers responded to a shooting on the 400 block of Foster Drive in Des Moines. Around 200 people were attending the party; three of them were injured following a fight with a group of uninvited guests. The victims, a 17-year-old girl and two 18-year-old men, were all taken to hospitals for gunshots injuries, none of which are life-threatening.

All three of the victims are students at Roosevelt High School. Roosevelt principal Steven Schappaugh wrote the following in a letter to families.

"DMPD has been in constant contact with DMPS Public Safety. I will continue to communicate with appropriate officials to stay on top of the developing details of the investigation.

Tomorrow our counselors will be available all day to support students who need to process the news. I am also working with our district and school leadership to determine any additional resources and supports we may want available at Roosevelt.

This is a developing situation and I will keep the Roosevelt community informed of any additional information as it becomes available."