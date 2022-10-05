Crews battle early-morning fire in Moline, briefly close 7th Street

Firefighters momentarily blocked off part of 7th Street between Wildwood and 34th Street as they tackled the flames. The road has since reopened.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — Crews closed part of 7th Street in Moline after a house fire broke out early Tuesday morning, May 10 in Moline, according to the Moline Fire Department.

Firefighters got a call at approximately 2:43 a.m. about a fire at a home along Wildwood Drive, not far from First Evangelical Free Church.

The fire chief at the scene said two people were in the home at the time of the fire and both were able to escape safely. No first responders were harmed in the fire.

Crews momentarily blocked off part of 7th Street between Wildwood and 34th Street as they tackled the flames before opening it again.

The Moline Fire Department reported crews were able to control the flames about 30 minutes after their arrival. As of this time, the cause of the fire has not been determined.

The house is now uninhabitable and the occupants are staying with neighbors for now, according to the department.