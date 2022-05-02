Shooting Sunday at Rock Island Hy-Vee leaves juvenile injured

Police responded to a shots-fired call Sunday night in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee located on 18th Avenue in Rock Island.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A shooting Sunday, May 1 at a Quad Cities Hy-Vee left one person injured, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

Police responded to a shots-fired call at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee located on 18th Avenue in Rock Island. At the scene, officers said they found evidence of gunfire but no damage to the grocery store or the surrounding area.

Shortly after the shots fired call, police said a juvenile arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that was believed to be related.

According to the department, there had been no arrests in connection to the incident as of Monday morning, May 2. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division were continuing to investigate.

The Rock Island Police Department asked anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. You can also submit a tip via the P3 Tips mobile app.