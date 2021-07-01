Teen charged with murder after 17-year-old dies in shooting at a Galesburg gun store

An 18-year-old from Peoria is being charged for the murder of a 17-year-old after a shooting at a Galesburg gun shop Wednesday.

GALESBURG, Ill. — An 18-year-old is being charged for the murder of a 17-year-old after a shooting at a Galesburg gun shop Wednesday.

Several people broke into Galesburg Guns and Ammo on Jan. 6, 2021, the Galesburg Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday.

The owner fired several shots at the people after they entered the store, the post said.

A 17-year-old boy was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Staff left the hospital to provide medical aid to the boy who later died from his injuries.

Police said Jakobe Brown's, 18, from Peoria, Illinois, vehicle was used to break into Galesburg Guns.

Brown is being charged with burglary and murder.

He is being held in Knox County Jail awaiting a court appearance.

An investigation is ongoing.